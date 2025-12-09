Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Council apologises for issuing fines after disabled bay painted around car

Fines issued after disabled bay painted around car
  • Croydon Council apologised after a man received multiple parking fines when a disabled bay was painted around his legally parked car in New Addington, south London.
  • The vehicle owner discovered four penalty charge notices issued between 22 and 26 November upon returning from holiday, after the bay was painted on 17 November.
  • CCTV footage shared by the owner showed contractors painting the disabled bay around his car, which was parked on an unrestricted road outside his home.
  • The council explained that while it is standard practice to paint around vehicles, a parking attendant was not informed, leading to the incorrect issuance of tickets.
  • Croydon Council confirmed that all fines were cancelled a week before the video was uploaded to social media and apologised for the confusion, also condemning online abuse directed at their staff.
