Explosions heard near French PM’s office a day after resignation

A van on fire near the French Prime Minister’s Office in Paris
A van on fire near the French Prime Minister’s Office in Paris (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Explosions were heard and a van caught fire near the French Prime Minister’s Office in Paris, a day after PM Sebastien Lecornu's resignation.
  • Witnesses reported three explosions before the van, believed to belong to a public lighting company, ignited on Rue de Varenne.
  • Emergency services quickly contained the blaze to the vehicle, with no spread to surrounding buildings.
  • The cause of the explosions and fire remains unclear, though a firefighter suggested a mechanical fault in the equipment.
  • Mr Lecornu's resignation after just 27 days marked his government as the shortest-lived of the Fifth Republic.
