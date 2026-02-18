Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The part of the brain that can reveal a lot about your parenting style

Martin Freeman urges parents to say no to their children
  • A specific brain region, the medial preoptic area (MPOA), has been identified as a "parenting hub" influencing diverse paternal behaviours in male African striped mice.
  • The study found that variations in MPOA activity and levels of the Agouti gene correlate with different parenting styles, ranging from devoted care to aggression towards pups.
  • Caring male mice exhibited higher MPOA neuron activity and lower levels of the Agouti gene in their brains compared to those displaying indifference or hostility.
  • Environmental conditions, such as solitary living, were shown to reduce Agouti levels, leading to more nurturing behaviour, while communal living increased Agouti and reduced childcare.
  • Artificially increasing Agouti levels through gene therapy reduced paternal interest and increased aggression, suggesting the gene's role in balancing self-preservation and investment in offspring.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in