Independent

The UK’s most-loathed parcel delivery firm has been named

Citizens Advice has conducted its fifth annual parcel study with a survey from Opinium Research
Citizens Advice has conducted its fifth annual parcel study with a survey from Opinium Research (Alamy/PA)
  • A new report by Citizens Advice indicates a record 15 million people in the UK encountered problems with their most recent parcel delivery.
  • The research ranked the UK's largest delivery services, with Yodel scoring the lowest overall for customer service, delivery, accessibility and trust.
  • Royal Mail topped the league table with 3.25 stars, despite having been fined £21m in October for missing annual first and second class mail delivery targets.
  • Amazon Logistics secured second place with three stars, while DPD and Evri tied for third position, both receiving 2.25 stars.
  • Citizens Advice has called on Ofcom, the postal service regulator, to implement tougher actions and fine the worst-performing parcel companies.
