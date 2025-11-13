Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Miracle for man paralysed from the neck down after accident on son’s stag do

Nick on holiday with his family
Nick on holiday with his family (Collect/PA Real Life)
  • Nick Ashdown, a 69-year-old from East Yorkshire, was left paralysed from the neck down after a freak accident during his son's stag weekend on 19 February 2023.
  • He sustained a spinal injury to his C3, C4, and C5 vertebrae and was initially told there was a high chance of permanent paralysis.
  • After two months in Hull Royal Infirmary, he was transferred to Pinderfields Hospital for intensive physiotherapy, where he made a remarkable recovery, learning to walk again by October 2023.
  • Mr Ashdown, a keen cyclist before the accident, discovered Jorvik Tricycles in March 2025, enabling him to return to cycling on an electric tricycle.
  • He has since completed a 25-mile ride and continues to rebuild strength, with the ultimate goal of returning to riding a two-wheeled bicycle.
