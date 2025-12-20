Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: Paragliders’ narrow escape after almost landing in polar bear enclosure

Paragliders have lucky escape after landing inches away from a polar bear enclosure
  • Two paragliders had a narrow escape after almost landing in a polar bear enclosure at Peak Wildlife Park in Staffordshire.
  • The incident took place on Tuesday, 16 December, involving polar bears Nanook and Nori.
  • Park staff prepared non-lethal firearms as the gliders were spotted falling directly towards the bears' pen.
  • Footage revealed the pair managed to divert at the last moment, landing just to the right side of the enclosure.
  • Park director James Butler warned that polar bears are highly dangerous predators, and the situation could have had a tragic outcome.
