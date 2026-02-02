Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New test could detect pancreatic cancer earlier

How survivable is pancreatic cancer?
  • A new blood test has been developed that could improve survival rates for pancreatic cancer, a disease frequently diagnosed at advanced stages.
  • Pancreatic cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths in the UK, with only 7 per cent of patients surviving five years or more after diagnosis.
  • Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania identified two new biomarkers, ANPEP and PIGR, which, when combined with two existing markers, significantly enhance detection.
  • The four-marker test successfully distinguished pancreatic cancer patients from non-cancer cases in 91.9 per cent of instances and identified early-stage cancer in 87.5 per cent of cases.
  • While promising, the retrospective study's findings require extensive further validation in larger, pre-diagnostic populations before the test can be implemented for screening high-risk individuals.
