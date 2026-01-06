‘MAGA Granny’ Pamela Hemphill issues emotional apology on Jan 6 anniversary
- Pamela Hemphill, known as "MAGA Granny," issued an emotional apology at a hearing marking five years since the 2021 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.
- She addressed Capitol Police officers who were serving during the attack, calling them “heroes who protected the Capitol and everyone inside the Capitol, even people like me,” adding that she was trampled by rioters and could’ve died if it weren’t for the police.
- Hemphill refused a pardon for her involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
- The hearing was conducted by the House Jan. 6 panel, which Democrats reconvened to hear from witnesses on the anniversary of the attack.
- The original panel had recommended that Trump be prosecuted on four federal charges, and he later pardoned 1,500 people upon starting his second term in 2025.