Why palliative care services are under ‘significant train’ in England
- A new parliamentary report warns that palliative care services in England are failing to meet people's needs, primarily due to insufficient funding.
- The report highlights that bereavement support is frequently inaccessible, and patients often lack opportunities to plan for their future effectively.
- Services are under significant strain, with a critical shortage in the specialist palliative care workforce, particularly for children, and inadequate education and training.
- Variable priorities among local health bodies have created a “postcode lottery” in the provision of palliative and end-of-life care services across the country.
- The Department of Health and Social Care acknowledged the report, reiterating its commitment to transforming care through a 10-Year Health Plan and highlighting recent investments in hospices.