Palestinian vet killed after ‘accidentally crossing yellow line in Gaza’

Dr Mu’ath Abu Rukbeh was described as a “kind” and “exceptional” vet who was very devoted to his work caring for animals and humans
Dr Mu’ath Abu Rukbeh was described as a “kind” and “exceptional” vet who was very devoted to his work caring for animals and humans (Sulala Animal Rescue)
  • A Palestinian veterinarian was killed by Israeli troops in northern Gaza after the ceasefire came into effect, according to the animal rescue he worked for.
  • Dr. Mu’ath Abu Rukbeh, 30, was attempting to return to his home in Jabalia on October 10 to retrieve belongings, having been displaced by the conflict.
  • He was missing for nine days before his body was discovered on October 19.
  • The vet was killed after crossing Israel’s “yellow line,” a designated withdrawal point, with his employer stating there was little clarity on its exact location.
  • Colleagues described Dr. Mu’ath as an "exceptional," "kind," and "loyal" vet who was devoted to caring for animals despite the war and resource shortages.
