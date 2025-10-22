Palestinian vet killed after ‘accidentally crossing yellow line in Gaza’
- A Palestinian veterinarian was killed by Israeli troops in northern Gaza after the ceasefire came into effect, according to the animal rescue he worked for.
- Dr. Mu’ath Abu Rukbeh, 30, was attempting to return to his home in Jabalia on October 10 to retrieve belongings, having been displaced by the conflict.
- He was missing for nine days before his body was discovered on October 19.
- The vet was killed after crossing Israel’s “yellow line,” a designated withdrawal point, with his employer stating there was little clarity on its exact location.
- Colleagues described Dr. Mu’ath as an "exceptional," "kind," and "loyal" vet who was devoted to caring for animals despite the war and resource shortages.