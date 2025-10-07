Pro-Gaza groups ignore calls to halt protests on anniversary of October 7
- Pro-Palestine protests are continuing across the UK on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, despite condemnation from political leaders and university officials.
- Around 100 people protested at Sheffield University, with organisers dismissing Sir Keir Starmer's claim that the timing of the demonstrations was “un-British”.
- Further protests are planned at several universities, including those in London, Strathclyde, Edinburgh, and Leeds.
- Political figures have urged protesters to reconsider, citing insensitivity and recent events like the Manchester synagogue attack.
- University leaders and Universities UK CEO Vivienne Stern appealed for sensitivity, reminding students that expressing support for a terrorist organisation is a criminal offence.