Palestine Action terror ban is unlawful, high court judge rules
- The High Court has ruled the proscription of Palestine Action under terrorism legislation unlawful, marking a significant blow to the government.
- Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, successfully challenged the Home Office's decision to ban the group.
- The ban, implemented last July by then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, was enacted after activists damaged military aircraft at an RAF base.
- Despite the ruling, the ban remains in place pending a further court order, potentially affecting hundreds of ongoing protest-related trials.
- Human rights organisations condemned the ban as a 'grave abuse of state power,' while Palestine Action's lawyers maintained the group does not advocate for violence.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks