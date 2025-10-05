Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New powers for police after hundreds arrested at Palestine Action rally

Pro-Palestine protesters carried off by police during London demonstrations
  • The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, announced new police powers to restrict repeated protests, citing "considerable fear" within the Jewish community.
  • This announcement followed the arrest of 492 people at a Palestine Action demonstration in London, which went ahead despite calls for its cancellation after a terror attack in Manchester.
  • The new measures will amend the Public Order Act 1986 to allow police to consider the cumulative impact of frequent protests and will include a review of powers to ban protests outright.
  • Politicians and police chiefs had urged protesters to respect the grief of British Jews following the Manchester synagogue attack, which killed two people.
  • Amnesty International criticised the arrests at the London protest, stating that detaining people "peacefully sitting down" breaches the UK's human rights obligations.
