Palestine Action hunger strike paused
- Two Palestine Action-linked prisoners, Qesser Zuhrah and Amu Gib, have paused their hunger strike after 48 days due to deteriorating health.
- Four other activists remain on hunger strike, with Heba Muraisi now on day 52 of her protest.
- The eight prisoners, awaiting trial for alleged break-ins and criminal damage, are demanding the de-proscription of Palestine Action.
- Palestine Action was proscribed as a terror organisation in July, leading to a significant increase in arrests under terror laws.
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested at a London protest supporting the hunger-striking prisoners.