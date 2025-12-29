Palestine Action hunger strike prisoner issues concerning health update
- Four Palestine Action activists are continuing a hunger strike, now in its 56th day, while awaiting trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage.
- Campaigners report a serious decline in the health of the remaining strikers, with one losing the ability to speak and another unable to stand without blacking out.
- Two other activists previously paused their strike after 48 days due to deteriorating health and required hospital treatment.
- The hunger strikers have issued demands, including a transfer for one activist and immediate bail, and have initiated legal proceedings against the government.
- James Timpson, Minister of State for Prisons, stated that established processes for hunger strikes are robust and no special treatment will be given to the prisoners.