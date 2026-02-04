Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pro-Palestine activists cleared of aggravated burglary at Israeli defence firm’s UK HQ

(PA)
  • Six pro-Palestinian activists have been acquitted of aggravated burglary following a raid on an Israeli defence firm's factory in Bristol.
  • The defendants, identified as members of the now-banned group Palestine Action, targeted the Elbit Systems UK facility in August last year.
  • A jury at Woolwich Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on charges of criminal damage against all six activists.
  • Three defendants were found not guilty of violent disorder, while the jury was hung on this charge for the remaining three.
  • The jury also could not reach a verdict on a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent against one of the defendants, Samuel Corner.
