Palestine Action ban protests to be held in 18 locations across UK

Palestine Action: UK govt loses bid to block legal challenge over ban
  • Protesters are planning demonstrations in 18 towns and cities across the UK next month to oppose the ban on Palestine Action.
  • Defend Our Juries, the organiser, anticipates around 1,500 participants in the November actions.
  • Suspects accused of supporting Palestine Action, currently awaiting trial, are scheduled to begin rolling hunger strikes this Sunday.
  • Over 2,000 individuals have been arrested for alleged support of Palestine Action, which was proscribed as a terrorist group in July.
  • The ban makes membership or support a criminal offence, with co-founder Huda Ammori legally challenging the decision.
