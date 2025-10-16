Police chief reveals the one thing that is becoming a ‘burden’ on officers
- Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley stated that approximately 2,000 arrests related to protests supporting the banned group Palestine Action are placing a "big burden" on counterterrorism officers and the justice system.
- Almost 500 individuals were arrested at a recent Trafalgar Square demonstration for displaying placards supporting Palestine Action, contributing to the total number facing potential charges under the Terrorism Act.
- Sir Mark expressed concern that the justice system is not processing these cases quickly enough, with 28 protesters recently pleading not guilty and multiple long trials anticipated next year.
- Policing protests, including those by Palestine Action, cost the Met £19.7 million in September alone, requiring 21,000 officer shifts and diverting resources from other police duties.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced increased powers to restrict repeated protests, citing concerns for community safety, while protest organisers vowed a "major escalation" against what they perceive as an authoritarian crackdown.