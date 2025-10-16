Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police chief reveals the one thing that is becoming a ‘burden’ on officers

Interview with pro-Palestine October 7 protester
  • Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley stated that approximately 2,000 arrests related to protests supporting the banned group Palestine Action are placing a "big burden" on counterterrorism officers and the justice system.
  • Almost 500 individuals were arrested at a recent Trafalgar Square demonstration for displaying placards supporting Palestine Action, contributing to the total number facing potential charges under the Terrorism Act.
  • Sir Mark expressed concern that the justice system is not processing these cases quickly enough, with 28 protesters recently pleading not guilty and multiple long trials anticipated next year.
  • Policing protests, including those by Palestine Action, cost the Met £19.7 million in September alone, requiring 21,000 officer shifts and diverting resources from other police duties.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced increased powers to restrict repeated protests, citing concerns for community safety, while protest organisers vowed a "major escalation" against what they perceive as an authoritarian crackdown.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in