Police arrest more than 440 people over Palestine Action support
- Over 442 people were arrested in London during pro-Palestine protests for allegedly supporting the banned group Palestine Action, with the majority of arrests occurring in Trafalgar Square.
- The demonstrations proceeded despite appeals from politicians and police to reconsider, especially following a terror attack in Manchester.
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged protesters to 'respect the grief of British Jews', while Jewish community figures labelled the action 'phenomenally tone deaf'.
- Amnesty International UK criticised the arrests, stating that detaining hundreds for peacefully protesting breaches the UK's international human rights obligations.
- Police officials, including Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Policing Minister Sarah Jones, defended the arrests, citing support for a proscribed organisation and the diversion of police resources.