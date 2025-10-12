Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

58 Pakistani troops killed in clashes along border

Taliban, Pakistani forces trade fire across Afghan border as tensions rise between nations
  • Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire across their shared border, leading to casualties and the closure of multiple border crossings.
  • Afghanistan's de facto Taliban rulers stated their forces launched "retaliatory" attacks following Pakistan's alleged violations of Afghan airspace and bombings in Kabul and a border market.
  • Pakistan described the Afghan actions as an "unprovoked attack" and responded with gun and artillery fire, with its Interior Minister promising a "befitting reply like India".
  • Afghan officials claimed their forces captured 25 Pakistani Army posts, killed 58 soldiers, and wounded 30, while Pakistan asserted its army destroyed several Afghan military posts.
  • The border clashes coincided with Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India, a development likely to heighten tensions with Pakistan.
