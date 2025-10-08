Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Now study shows weight-loss jabs might interfere with medical imaging

People taking Ozempic and Wegovy might suffer unusual side effects
People taking Ozempic and Wegovy might suffer unusual side effects (PA Archive)
  • GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, may interfere with medical imaging, potentially leading to misinterpretations.
  • Researchers from Alliance Medical observed abnormal patterns of FDG uptake in oncologic PET-CT scans of patients taking these medications.
  • Such misinterpretations could result in unnecessary diagnostic tests, incorrect cancer staging, and delays in vital treatment.
  • Dr. Peter Strouhal, Medical Director at Alliance Medical, noted the increasing prevalence of these altered patterns and the absence of national or international guidance in the UK.
  • Imaging professionals are advised to meticulously document patients’ medication history to prevent misdiagnosis and ensure appropriate care.
