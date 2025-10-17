Weight-loss drugs may interfere with medical imaging, research finds
- Research indicates a new, unusual side effect of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which are widely used.
- These medications may interfere with medical imaging, specifically oncologic FDG PET-CT scans, by causing abnormal patterns of radiotracer uptake.
- Alliance Medical researchers found these altered patterns are increasingly common, raising concerns about potential misinterpretation by doctors.
- Misinterpreting scans could lead to unnecessary further tests, incorrect cancer staging, and delays in essential patient treatment.
- Experts advise imaging professionals to meticulously document patients' medication history to prevent misinterpretations and ensure accurate care.