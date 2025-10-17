Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Weight-loss drugs may interfere with medical imaging, research finds

The one surprising impact of weight loss jab Ozempic
  • Research indicates a new, unusual side effect of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which are widely used.
  • These medications may interfere with medical imaging, specifically oncologic FDG PET-CT scans, by causing abnormal patterns of radiotracer uptake.
  • Alliance Medical researchers found these altered patterns are increasingly common, raising concerns about potential misinterpretation by doctors.
  • Misinterpreting scans could lead to unnecessary further tests, incorrect cancer staging, and delays in essential patient treatment.
  • Experts advise imaging professionals to meticulously document patients' medication history to prevent misinterpretations and ensure accurate care.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in