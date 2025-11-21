Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Ozempic could change Thanksgiving dinner this year

Video Player Placeholder
Ozempic: Facts vs Fiction
  • Approximately 12 percent of American adults are currently using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic or Wegovy, which are known to curb appetite.
  • Users like Morgan Williams, who lost 70 pounds, find they get full much faster, significantly changing their eating habits during large holiday meals like Thanksgiving.
  • Williams plans to take small portions of traditional dishes to avoid upsetting family, but anticipates not eating much due to her reduced appetite.
  • There is a perceived stigma surrounding GLP-1 medications, causing anxiety for users about potential comments from family members during holiday gatherings.
  • Experts advise family members to refrain from commenting on a loved one's reduced appetite, highlighting that food is a cultural language and holidays can be stressful for those managing their relationship with food.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in