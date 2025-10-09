Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge concrete-like cubes deployed in North Sea to protect oysters from storms

Huge concrete-like cubes deployed in North Sea to protect oysters from storms
  • Marine conservationists have deployed 20 specialised oyster reef cubes, housing 4,000 oysters, in the North Sea.
  • The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and nature charity Groundwork are leading the initiative.
  • The cubes, made from a sea water-resistant concrete alternative called Marine Crete, were placed off the coast of Tyne and Wear.
  • Their purpose is to protect native European oysters from storms and tidal surges and to secure them to the seabed.
  • Watch the video above.
