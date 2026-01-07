Oxford Press has apologised for a book from 2003. Here’s why
- The Indian arm of Oxford University Press (OUP) has issued an apology for the controversial portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a book published over two decades ago.
- The book, titled "Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India" by American author James Laine (2003), sparked widespread outrage, particularly in Maharashtra, where Shivaji is revered.
- Protesters objected to Shivaji being described as a "Hindu king" and India as "Islamic" during his reign, arguing he was a regional sovereign whose administration included Muslims.
- OUP India acknowledged that the book contained "unverified statements" and that the language used was inappropriate, failing to reflect the reverence and respect Shivaji commands.
- The apology follows a 2005 complaint filed by Shivaji's descendant, Udayanraje Bhosale, which led to a recent High Court hearing where OUP India agreed to issue the apology.