Rescuers use baby otter’s cries to reunite lost pup with its mother
- A stranded sea otter pup was successfully reunited with its mother in San Francisco.
- The Marine Mammal Center rescued the pup after it was discovered near the Embarcadero roadway.
- Rescuers played a one-minute recording of the pup's cries over a Bluetooth speaker to attract its mother in Morro Bay.
- Following a two-hour search, the mother otter appeared and swam towards the rescue boat.
- The team placed the baby in the water, and the mother immediately grabbed it, leading to an emotional reunion described as a 'top five day at work' by a rescuer.