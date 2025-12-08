Police arrest man after gun fired in Oslo shopping centre
- Norwegian police arrested a 19-year-old suspect on Monday after reports of gunfire at Oslo's largest shopping centre.
- The suspect reportedly called the police before firing a single shotgun shot into the ceiling.
- Police confirmed that no injuries were sustained, and the shopping centre was reopened after the earlier evacuation.
- Authorities stated that only one perpetrator appeared to be involved in the incident.
- The suspect was also found to be carrying a baseball bat and a knife.