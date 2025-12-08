Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police arrest man after gun fired in Oslo shopping centre

Reuters
Armed police in Oslo, Norway (file image)
Armed police in Oslo, Norway (file image)
  • Norwegian police arrested a 19-year-old suspect on Monday after reports of gunfire at Oslo's largest shopping centre.
  • The suspect reportedly called the police before firing a single shotgun shot into the ceiling.
  • Police confirmed that no injuries were sustained, and the shopping centre was reopened after the earlier evacuation.
  • Authorities stated that only one perpetrator appeared to be involved in the incident.
  • The suspect was also found to be carrying a baseball bat and a knife.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in