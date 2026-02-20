Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japanese city receives unusual £2.7m gift to repair failing water system

Osaka’s Municipal Waterworks Bureau received gold bars weighing 21kg in total
Osaka’s Municipal Waterworks Bureau received gold bars weighing 21kg in total (Alamy/PA)
  • An anonymous donor has given 21kg of gold bars, valued at £2.7m, to Osaka's Municipal Waterworks Bureau in Japan.
  • The donation, made last November, followed an earlier cash contribution from the same individual, who was motivated by news reports on the country's broken water pipes.
  • The funds are intended to help maintain Osaka's ageing water and sewage systems, a significant concern affecting many cities across Japan.
  • Osaka, the third-largest city, recorded around 90 water pipe leaks in the 2024 fiscal year, with replacement work stalled due to budget overruns.
  • The gold bars are estimated to cover the cost of replacing approximately 2km of typical water pipe, addressing a national issue where over 20% of pipes have exceeded their 40-year service life.
