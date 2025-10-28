Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Committee criticises agencies’ failure to tackle organized waste crime

Man who fly-tipped 27 tonnes of waste on rural lane, trapping locals, to face trial
  • A cross-party group of peers has criticised the police and Environment Agency for failing to adequately tackle serious and organised waste crime, including fly-tipping.
  • The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee called for an independent root and branch review into waste crime, which incurs environmental, social and economic costs of approximately £1 billion annually.
  • Peers expressed deep concern over the “demonstrable inadequacy” of the current approach and the “lack of interest shown by the police” in fulfilling their role.
  • Key recommendations include establishing a joint unit for waste crime, reviewing Treasury rules on public money for the Environment Agency and assessing the risks of landfill tax reform.
  • Committee chairwoman Baroness Sheehan highlighted that over 38 million tonnes of waste are illegally dumped each year, mainly by organised crime groups, citing multiple agency failings and a “woeful lack of successful convictions”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in