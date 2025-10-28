Committee criticises agencies’ failure to tackle organized waste crime
- A cross-party group of peers has criticised the police and Environment Agency for failing to adequately tackle serious and organised waste crime, including fly-tipping.
- The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee called for an independent root and branch review into waste crime, which incurs environmental, social and economic costs of approximately £1 billion annually.
- Peers expressed deep concern over the “demonstrable inadequacy” of the current approach and the “lack of interest shown by the police” in fulfilling their role.
- Key recommendations include establishing a joint unit for waste crime, reviewing Treasury rules on public money for the Environment Agency and assessing the risks of landfill tax reform.
- Committee chairwoman Baroness Sheehan highlighted that over 38 million tonnes of waste are illegally dumped each year, mainly by organised crime groups, citing multiple agency failings and a “woeful lack of successful convictions”.