Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine ‘treating Russia’s hypersonic missile strike as a war crime’ after attack near EU border

Video Player Placeholder
Kyiv and Lviv struck by drones and missiles after Zelensky warns of ‘massive’ attack
  • Ukraine's SBU is treating Russia's overnight Oreshnik missile strike on the western Lviv region as a war crime, alleging it targeted critical infrastructure near the EU border.
  • Russia stated the Lviv attack was in retaliation for an alleged drone attack on a Vladimir Putin residence, a claim Kyiv has denied.
  • This marks the second deployment of the intermediate-range Oreshnik missile, which possesses nuclear capabilities and is noted for its high velocity, making it difficult to intercept.
  • A widespread Russian offensive across Ukraine involved 278 missiles and drones, with 244 reportedly intercepted, leading to at least four fatalities in Kyiv.
  • Approximately half a million residents in Kyiv are experiencing power outages following the attacks, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously warned the nation about.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in