Apartment residents sue DHS over tear gas deployed near complex
- Residents of an apartment complex in Portland, Oregon, are suing the Department of Homeland Security over tear gas deployed by federal agents.
- The lawsuit alleges that tear gas, used against protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, is wafting into homes at Gray's Landing, causing "immense physical and psychological harm."
- Tenants, including children and vulnerable individuals, report difficulty breathing, severe burning, and have resorted to wearing gas masks and sealing windows indoors.
- Children are reportedly sleeping in closets to avoid the gas and have suffered psychological trauma from the ongoing clashes.
- Plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent federal agents from using tear gas that is likely to enter their homes, except when agents' lives are directly threatened.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks