Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Apartment residents sue DHS over tear gas deployed near complex

Sky correspondent caught in tear gas at ICE protest in Minneapolis
  • Residents of an apartment complex in Portland, Oregon, are suing the Department of Homeland Security over tear gas deployed by federal agents.
  • The lawsuit alleges that tear gas, used against protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, is wafting into homes at Gray's Landing, causing "immense physical and psychological harm."
  • Tenants, including children and vulnerable individuals, report difficulty breathing, severe burning, and have resorted to wearing gas masks and sealing windows indoors.
  • Children are reportedly sleeping in closets to avoid the gas and have suffered psychological trauma from the ongoing clashes.
  • Plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent federal agents from using tear gas that is likely to enter their homes, except when agents' lives are directly threatened.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in