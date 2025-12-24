Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

OpenAI CEO reveals plan to achieve ‘perfect memory’

OpenAI launches GPT-5, its first flagship update to ChatGPT model in years
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts the next major AI breakthrough will be the development of "infinite, perfect memory" for AI systems.
  • Mr Altman said that OpenAI aims to achieve this capability by 2026, allowing AI to recall every detail of a user's life, unlike human assistants.
  • He highlighted that while current AI advancements focus on reasoning, perfect memory is the crucial next step for AI to deeply integrate into users' lives.
  • Altman addressed the competitive landscape, acknowledging that Google's Gemini 3 identified weaknesses in OpenAI's product and strategy, which they are quickly rectifying.
  • OpenAI's strategy to lead the AI race involves developing superior models, building the best products, and ensuring robust infrastructure, as ChatGPT's market share has decreased while Google Gemini's has grown.
