Former UK Chancellor George Osborne announces surprising career move
- Retired Conservative politician George Osborne has joined OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
- He will serve as Managing Director and Head of OpenAI for Countries, leading the firm's global engagement with governments.
- Osborne's role involves working to ensure artificial intelligence is developed responsibly and its benefits are widely shared, aligning with OpenAI's mission for “democratic” AI.
- He will also contribute to expanding OpenAI's $500 billion 'Stargate' initiative, focused on building AI data centres outside the US.
- His appointment occurs during a period of intense competition for OpenAI, which has seen its CEO declare a 'code red' situation.