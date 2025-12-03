Why OpenAI has issued a ‘code red’ over ChatGPT
- OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has reportedly declared a "code red" internally due to increased competition facing ChatGPT.
- An internal memo indicated that ChatGPT's quality needs improvement to keep pace with rivals like Google Gemini.
- Google's latest AI model, Gemini 3, has surpassed ChatGPT in various benchmark tests and received widespread praise for its capabilities.
- Altman privately acknowledged that ChatGPT had fallen behind Google but stated the company is "catching up fast".
- OpenAI's head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, affirmed their product remains the "number one AI assistant worldwide" and their focus is on making it more capable and intuitive.