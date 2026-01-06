OnlyFans creators now snagging ‘extraordinary’ artist visas in US
- The number of O-1B visas, typically granted to A-list celebrities, has significantly increased for online influencers and OnlyFans models seeking to work in the US.
- This rise has been particularly notable since the Covid-19 pandemic, with some immigration attorneys reporting that influencers now constitute over half their clientele.
- The O-1B visa, intended for individuals with “extraordinary ability in the arts,” is now being granted to content creators based on modern metrics such as follower counts, earnings and brand deals.
- Concerns have been raised by immigration lawyers that this shift, relying on algorithm-based metrics, may dilute the visa's original purpose and overlook traditional artistic talent.
- Official data shows a substantial increase in O-1 visas, jumping from 7,294 in 2021 to 19,102 in 2022, and remaining high at 19,457 in 2024.