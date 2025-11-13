Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Online grooming offences reach record high in the UK

Aine Fox
Grooming gang inquiry will never be watered down, says Starmer
  • Online grooming offences have reached a record high in the UK, with 7,263 cases recorded in the year to March, nearly doubling the figures from 2018.
  • The youngest victim identified was a four-year-old boy, and girls accounted for 80 per cent of victims where gender was known.
  • Snapchat was linked to 40 per cent of identified tech platform offences, while WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram each accounted for 9 per cent.
  • The NSPCC described the figures as “deeply alarming” and urged tech companies to analyse metadata for suspicious patterns and restrict adult profiles.
  • Police and the Internet Watch Foundation also called on tech firms to prioritise child safety in platform design, including in encrypted spaces, to protect children.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in