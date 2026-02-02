Construction firm ordered to repair expensive London apartment block
- The manager of London's One Hyde Park apartment block has won a lawsuit against British construction giant Laing O'Rourke.
- The High Court ruled that Laing O'Rourke must pay just over £35 million for repairs to corroded pipework within the luxury development.
- Judge Nerys Jefford found Laing O'Rourke in breach of contract for failing to properly install insulation, which led to the pipework's corrosion.
- The necessary repairs, valued at £34.4 million of the claim, will require residents to move out in stages while the work is carried out.
- A spokesperson for One Hyde Park described the ruling as a "decisive victory" for residents, vowing to ensure Laing O'Rourke is held fully accountable.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks