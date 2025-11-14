Olivia Nuzzi reveals jaw-dropping new details about RFK Jr secret affair
- Olivia Nuzzi's new memoir, "American Canto," reveals new details of her secret romance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, though she doesn’t explicitly name him.
- The relationship, which began during Kennedy's 2024 presidential campaign, resulted in Nuzzi losing her job at New York magazine and the breakdown of her engagement.
- Nuzzi alleges that Kennedy, despite claiming sobriety, told her he used psychedelic drugs like DMT and expressed a wish for her to have his child.
- She said she loved Kennedy, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, but only told him “I love you” after he said it first.
- Nuzzi says he gave her the nickname "Livvy" and wrote her poems, but she has not spoken to him in a year since their affair became public.