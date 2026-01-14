Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football fan died after he was ‘consumed by predatory gambling systems’

Oliver Long had been diagnosed with a ‘severe gambling addiction’
Oliver Long had been diagnosed with a ‘severe gambling addiction’ (Family Handout/PA)
  • Oliver Long, 36, died by suicide on 23 February 2024, with his family attributing his death to a severe gambling addiction that they say 'consumed his mind'.
  • An inquest at East Sussex Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Long, after attempting to self-exclude from UK sites, resorted to using unlicensed overseas gambling websites.
  • His sister, Chloe Long, criticised the Gambling Commission and the Government, stating that current legislation and regulation are 'outdated' and 'poor', and that his death was preventable.
  • Senior Coroner Laura Bradford recorded a conclusion of suicide and ordered a Prevention of Future Deaths report concerning unlicensed gambling, highlighting the risks of providers outside regulated areas.
  • If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
