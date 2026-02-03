Pair of canine porch pirates caught on camera making off with package
- Two mischievous dogs were filmed stealing a package from a porch in Oklahoma City.
- Doorbell footage, shared by Oklahoma City Police Department on Monday, 2 February, showed one dog approaching before another joined to drag the parcel away.
- The police department humorously described the dogs as 'pooch pirates' exhibiting 'flawless teamwork and zero remorse'.
- The stolen package was found to contain drill bits.
- Authorities confirmed that the contents of the package were successfully recovered.
