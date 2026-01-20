Water companies face forced ‘MOTs’ under huge changes
- The UK government is set to introduce a major overhaul of the water industry, mandating 'MOTs' for infrastructure to prevent failures and improve service.
- The reforms will abolish the current regulator, Ofwat, and three other oversight bodies, consolidating their responsibilities into a single, powerful new watchdog.
- The new regulator will have extensive powers, including requiring proactive health checks on critical infrastructure, implementing tailored performance improvement regimes, and conducting 'no-notice' security checks.
- Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds described these as 'once-in-a-generation reforms' designed to increase accountability, improve customer service, and ensure companies cannot hide from poor performance.
- These changes are a response to public anger over rising bills, sewage pollution, and large executive bonuses, though the full transition to the new regulator is not expected before 2027.