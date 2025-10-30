Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ofgem intends to ‘reset’ the nation’s escalating energy debt with new relief scheme

Ofgem urges households to lock in fixed energy deals as bill increases loom
  • Ofgem, the energy regulator, is introducing a new relief scheme to write off up to £500 million in household energy bill debt.
  • The initiative aims to “reset and reform” the nation's escalating energy debt, which reached a record high of £4.4 billion by the end of June.
  • Approximately 195,000 individuals are expected to benefit, focusing on those on means-tested benefits with over £100 of debt from the energy crisis.
  • The cost of unpaid debts will continue to be reclaimed across all households’ energy bills, despite the targeted relief.
  • Ofgem is also proposing reforms to debt management to prevent future growth and reduce overall costs, with the first phase of the scheme launching early next year.
