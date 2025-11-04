What an ‘office frog’ is and why the Gen Z trend is causing problems
- The term 'office frog' describes younger employees, particularly Gen Z, who frequently move between jobs, often to gain new skills or increase their salary.
- This trend presents significant challenges for employers, including skills shortages, retention issues, and the loss of vital institutional knowledge.
- Peter Duris of Kickresume suggests that job hopping is not always negative, as it can be a strategic way for individuals to advance their careers and improve their earnings.
- Companies are advised to address this phenomenon by offering competitive salaries, enhancing benefits packages, and fostering a positive company culture with a healthy work-life balance.
- The 'office frog' trend also impacts a company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, highlighting the need for transparent investment in people and inclusive cultures.