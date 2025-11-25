Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ofcom pressures tech firms to protect women from online abuse

Aine Fox
England's Keira Walsh wants more protection for players against online abuse
  • Ofcom, the UK's internet regulator, has issued new guidance urging technology firms to address “significant and widespread” online abuse targeting women.
  • The watchdog highlighted that women in public life, including sport and politics, face daily abuse, citing examples such as the England women's football team and MP Rosie Wrighting.
  • Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's chief executive, stated the digital world is “not serving women and girls the way it should” and called for urgent industry-wide action.
  • The guidance recommends measures like prompts to reconsider harmful posts, “timeouts” for repeat offenders, limiting comments and enhanced tools for blocking and reporting abuse.
  • While the guidance is currently not enforceable, organisations like Internet Matters and Refuge are pressing the Government to make it a mandatory Code of Practice to ensure meaningful protection for women and girls online.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in