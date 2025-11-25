Ofcom pressures tech firms to protect women from online abuse
- Ofcom, the UK's internet regulator, has issued new guidance urging technology firms to address “significant and widespread” online abuse targeting women.
- The watchdog highlighted that women in public life, including sport and politics, face daily abuse, citing examples such as the England women's football team and MP Rosie Wrighting.
- Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's chief executive, stated the digital world is “not serving women and girls the way it should” and called for urgent industry-wide action.
- The guidance recommends measures like prompts to reconsider harmful posts, “timeouts” for repeat offenders, limiting comments and enhanced tools for blocking and reporting abuse.
- While the guidance is currently not enforceable, organisations like Internet Matters and Refuge are pressing the Government to make it a mandatory Code of Practice to ensure meaningful protection for women and girls online.