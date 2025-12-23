Experts brand 2025 the ‘year of the octopus’ after record sightings in UK
- Conservationists have declared 2025 the 'year of the octopus' following record sightings of the common octopus in British waters.
- The Wildlife Trust reported the highest numbers of octopus vulgaris since the 1950s, particularly in south Cornwall and Devon.
- This significant increase is attributed to rising sea temperatures and a warm breeding season, which has led to greater larval survival.
- Approximately 233,000 octopuses were caught by local fishers in Cornwall, representing about 13 times the usual amount.
- The charity anticipates even higher numbers in 2026 due to predicted global temperature rises and suggests fisheries may need to adapt as octopuses prey on shellfish.