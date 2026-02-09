Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Energy boss says China’s tech offers ‘golden opportunity’ for UK

Octopus energy explains how customers can 'earn a bit of money' by using less electricity
  • Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, has warned that the UK risks being “left behind” if it fails to collaborate with China on renewable technology.
  • He highlighted China's significant advancements in renewables and technology, suggesting that importing Chinese wind farm innovations could create thousands of UK jobs and enhance energy security.
  • Octopus Energy has already formed a joint venture with Chinese firm PCG Power and plans to deploy Chinese wind turbines, which are reportedly 30 per cent cheaper than European alternatives, in its UK projects.
  • Jackson acknowledged national security concerns but argued that working with China is a “golden opportunity” to reduce energy bills and boost the UK economy, while ensuring appropriate security frameworks.
  • The collaboration aims to reduce the UK's reliance on imported gas and bring down energy costs, with Octopus hoping to bring Chinese turbine technology to the UK within a couple of years.
