Six cancer types increasing among younger and older adults
- New research suggests a global rise in obesity-related cancers among both younger (20-49) and older (50+) adult populations.
- The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, analysed two decades of cancer data from 42 countries, challenging previous beliefs about age-specific cancer incidence.
- Six cancer types – leukaemia, thyroid, breast, endometrial, colorectal, and kidney – showed increasing rates in both younger and older adults in nearly three-quarters of the surveyed nations, with strong links to obesity.
- Scientists explain that increased fat tissue can induce inflammation, alter hormone levels, and disrupt cell metabolism, fostering a pro-carcinogenic environment.
- While some cancers are declining in younger adults due to public health interventions, the findings underscore the critical need for tailored research into cancer causes across different age groups.