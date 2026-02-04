Rising obesity rates among pregnant women spark warning from doctors
- Doctors have warned that increasing obesity rates among pregnant women in the UK pose significant risks to both mothers and babies.
- Over a quarter of pregnant women, specifically 26.2 per cent in 2023/24, are now classified as obese, prompting the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) to label it an "urgent public health challenge".
- Maternal obesity is linked to higher risks of gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, Caesarean sections, and postpartum haemorrhage, with 64 per cent of maternal deaths involving overweight or obese women.
- The RCP advocates for "bold, joined-up action" across food policy, education and healthcare to prevent obesity and better support women before, during and after pregnancy.
- Experts also stress the importance of replacing the stigmatisation of women's weight with accessible, non-judgmental care and addressing underlying factors like inequality and poverty.
