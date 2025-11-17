Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why British oatcakes could be banned from the EU

Could this be a new blow for Brexit Britain?
Could this be a new blow for Brexit Britain? (Alamy)
  • The UK government is reportedly attempting to prevent British oats from being deemed unfit for human consumption under new EU mycotoxin regulations.
  • New EU rules on mycotoxin levels, which can proliferate in crops grown in damp climates like Britain's, could render much of the UK's oat harvest unsellable for export.
  • While high levels of mycotoxins can be damaging to health, a 2014 Food Standards Agency study found British oat products were comfortably below tolerable daily intake levels.
  • Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers Union, warned that aligning UK regulations with the EU's stricter rules would be 'devastating' for farmers.
  • This issue arises as the UK seeks to reset relations with the EU, with a government spokesperson indicating that a food and drink deal could include 'carve-outs' from EU rules.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in