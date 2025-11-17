Why British oatcakes could be banned from the EU
- The UK government is reportedly attempting to prevent British oats from being deemed unfit for human consumption under new EU mycotoxin regulations.
- New EU rules on mycotoxin levels, which can proliferate in crops grown in damp climates like Britain's, could render much of the UK's oat harvest unsellable for export.
- While high levels of mycotoxins can be damaging to health, a 2014 Food Standards Agency study found British oat products were comfortably below tolerable daily intake levels.
- Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers Union, warned that aligning UK regulations with the EU's stricter rules would be 'devastating' for farmers.
- This issue arises as the UK seeks to reset relations with the EU, with a government spokesperson indicating that a food and drink deal could include 'carve-outs' from EU rules.