Martin Lewis gives blunt advice to O2 customers over price hike
- Mobile provider O2 announced an unexpected price hike of £2.50 per month for its 15.6 million customers, effective from April next year.
- This increase represents a 40 per cent rise from the £1.80 previously indicated on contracts, despite new rules from telecoms regulator Ofcom.
- Money expert Martin Lewis slammed O2's decision, stating it makes a "mockery" of the new guidelines and advised customers to switch providers penalty-free.
- Ofcom expressed disappointment with O2's move, stating it "goes against the spirit" of rules designed to prevent surprise mid-contract price increases.
- While O2 maintains its actions are within regulatory rules and customers can exit without penalty, Ofcom has reminded all major mobile companies of their obligations to treat customers fairly.